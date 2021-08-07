Left Menu

Farhan Akhtar pens adorable birthday wish for his daughter Shakya

Farhan Akhtar's elder daughter Shakya has turned 21 on Saturday, and to mark her special day, the actor posted an adorable birthday wish on Instagram.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 15:29 IST
Throwback picture of Farhan with his daughter Shakya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Farhan Akhtar's elder daughter Shakya has turned 21 on Saturday, and to mark her special day, the actor posted an adorable birthday wish on Instagram. "Happy 21 Shakya. @chatdelalune. Seeing you grow into a strong, independent, fierce woman has been one of the biggest joys of my life. So proud of you. Love you more with each passing day. Pa," he wrote, adding a childhood picture of Shakya.

Farhan uploaded other images of Shakya as well. The birthday girl also received a sweet wish from her aunt and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

"My Fav Leo . Happy Birthday Shakya. You light up the world. #21today #birthdaygirl #happygirl #bestgirl #loveunlimited," she posted on Instagram. For the unversed, Shakya is the elder child of Farhan and his former wife Adhuna Bhabani's two children. They are also parents to Akira. Farhan married Adhuna, a celebrity hairstylist, in the year 2000 and they got divorced in April 2017.

Farhan is currently dating actor Shibani Dandekar. On the work front, Farhan recently wowed everyone with his role of a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Toofaan', which also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

