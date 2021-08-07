Left Menu

Hulu's 'The Great' season two to debut on Nov 19

Hulu also released a teaser for the show which sees Catherine the Great Fanning is waging a bloody war against her husband, Emperor Peter III Hoult this season.The new season will also feature The Crown star Gillian Anderson as Joanna, the mother of Catherine the Great.The Great has been created by Tony McNamara, who also serves as executive producer.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-08-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 16:40 IST
Elle Fanning Image Credit: Flickr
Hulu series ''The Great'', starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in the lead, will return with season two on November 19.

The American streamer shared the news of the release during the Television Critics Association summer press tour, reported TVLine.

The series is a comedic look at the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history. Hulu also released a teaser for the show which sees Catherine the Great (Fanning) is waging a bloody war against her husband, Emperor Peter III (Hoult) this season.

The new season will also feature ''The Crown'' star Gillian Anderson as Joanna, the mother of Catherine the Great.

''The Great'' has been created by Tony McNamara, who also serves as executive producer. The series also features Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.

