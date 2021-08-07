Left Menu

Maha: Jilted lover hangs self; live streams suicide on social media

Spurned by his girlfriend, a 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Kalyan of Maharashtras Thane district and live streamed his final moments on Facebook, police said on Saturday.Ankush Pawar, a resident of Kalyan west, allegedly hanged himself after his girlfriend of three years refused to marry him, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-08-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 16:50 IST
Maha: Jilted lover hangs self; live streams suicide on social media
Spurned by his girlfriend, a 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Kalyan of Maharashtra's Thane district and live streamed his final moments on Facebook, police said on Saturday.

Ankush Pawar, a resident of Kalyan (west), allegedly hanged himself after his girlfriend of three years refused to marry him, an official said. While live streaming his suicide on Facebook, Pawar, who worked as a ward boy at a hospital, said that he had been in a relationship with a woman for three years and had given her money from his savings, he said. The couple quarrelled frequently over several issues and during a heated argument on Thursday, the woman reportedly told him to die, following which he committed suicide in a fit of rage, the official said. The MFC police have registered a case of accidental death and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

