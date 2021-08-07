Left Menu

Soha Ali Khan shares adorable snap of daughter Inaaya taking first step to 'big school'

Just like every mother, actor Soha Ali Khan's heart is also filled with countless emotions as her nearly 4-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu took her first step to her 'big school' on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 17:17 IST
Soha Ali Khan shares adorable snap of daughter Inaaya taking first step to 'big school'
Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Just like every mother, actor Soha Ali Khan's heart is also filled with countless emotions as her nearly 4-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu took her first step to her 'big school' on Saturday. The actor captured the moment using her phone's camera and shared it on her Instagram handle writing, "Taking the first step - literally and metaphorically. #alwaysascending #big school."

In the picture, Inaaya could be seen climbing up the stairs with her little feet. She is seen wearing a yellow frock with cute pink sandals. Fans and celebrity followers of the 'Rang De Basant' star chimed into the comments section and dropped heartfelt messages for Inaaya.

Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan also wrote, "All the best little Inaaya," with a red heart emoticon. Soha Ali Khan got married in 2015 to Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu. The actor couple was blessed with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29 in 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021