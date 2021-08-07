Left Menu

Olympics-Equestrian-Glory Days: Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica wins silver medal

Springsteen started training with Kraut, who won team gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with Ward, when she was 18 years old. "She brought me to this level," Springsteen said, with Kraut adding that they were "like family".

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 19:03 IST
Olympics-Equestrian-Glory Days: Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica wins silver medal

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of singer Bruce Springsteen, made her first Olympics count by bagging a silver medal in the team show jumping on Saturday alongside her former trainer, Olympic veteran Laura Kraut, and McLain Ward.

The two women 29 and 55 years old respectively, cajoled each other and giggled after it emerged they had won a medal, clearly having the time of their lives. "It was wild," Springsteen said about going into the jump-off for gold with Sweden, who eventually won on time as both teams rode spotless clear rounds.

"I FaceTimed them (the family) really quickly... they were all screaming. I don't think we understood a word that anyone was saying, lots of yelling. All smiles, I just saw their Team USA gear. There was lots of shouting," she said grinning. Springsteen started training with Kraut, who won team gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with Ward, when she was 18 years old.

"She brought me to this level," Springsteen said, with Kraut adding that they were "like family". "Listen, this girl needed no help," said Kraut. "She had talent from the word go and all you had to do was give her encouragement and a little bit of direction and she could do anything.

"It's no surprise or shock to me that she is here tonight," Kraut added, with Springsteen, all smiles, whispering, "Thank you".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021