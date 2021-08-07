One-day trekking expedition to Devi Pindi Shrine held in J&K

A one-day trekking expedition to Devi Pindi temple was held in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to promote adventure tourism in Katra – the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, an official spokesman said.

Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, organised the one day trek from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Nursery, Panthal to Devi Pindi, situated in the Trikuta foothills and believed to be as equally important to Mata Vaishno Devi, the spokesman said.

He said a group of 30 trekkers was flagged off by Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Katra, Abhishek Sharma and Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, Natasha Kalsotra.

About a 5 km trek to the temple starts from a narrow stream flowing throughout the trek route, the spokesman said, adding huge peaks and hillocks on the way that promise to keep the journey magnificent.

"The motive of organising this trekking expedition is to promote adventure tourism in Katra and to divert the lakhs of pilgrims visiting the town to other destinations in and around Jammu," Kalsotra said.

She said trekking is expected to promote the unexplored destinations of the Jammu division and would boost the economy of the area and generate employment opportunities for the host population.

"A series of events and adventure activities are in the pipeline in coming months which shall help in boosting tourism in Jammu region," the officer said, asking the trekkers to share their experience to promote the destination.

Hardeep Bhagat, a trekker, said with the resumption of such activities by the Tourism Department post-COVID-19, it is expected that such destinations would receive a good tourist footfall this year and would compensate for the loss of the tourism sector to a large extent.

