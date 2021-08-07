Left Menu

Actor Radhika Madan shares happy pictures with her dog

It seems that actor Radhika Madan is chilling this Saturday with her dog, as seen in the happy pictures she shared on social media.

Radhika Madan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It seems that actor Radhika Madan is chilling this Saturday with her dog, as seen in the happy pictures she shared on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Angrezi Medium' star posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a comfortable outfit with matching shades, playing and posing with the furry one.

"Daily dose of Vitamin"C". #CosmoLove," she captioned the sun-kissed images. Radhika's post garnered several likes and comments.

"Awww so cute," a fan commented. "Wow. Love this image. So cute," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika was recently seen in the Netflix anthology 'Feels like Ishq'. She will be next seen in Kunal Deshmukh's upcoming film 'Shiddat', alongside Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

