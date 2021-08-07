Left Menu

Meghan Markle's father sends flowers on her 40th birthday

Duchess of Sussex- Meghan Markle might have received a plethora of birthday wishes as she turned a year older on Wednesday but what caused a buzz on the internet were the unexpected greetings from the British Royal Family and her father Thomas Markle, amid an ongoing family dispute.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:42 IST
Meghan Markle's father sends flowers on her 40th birthday
Meghan Markle . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Duchess of Sussex- Meghan Markle might have received a plethora of birthday wishes as she turned a year older on Wednesday but what caused a buzz on the internet were the unexpected greetings from the British Royal Family and her father Thomas Markle, amid an ongoing family dispute. Meghan received a bouquet of roses as a birthday gift from her father, but according to Thomas-it doesn't seem to be melting their icy relationship.

Thomas told TMZ that he sent Meghan flowers for her 40th birthday, along with a personalized card that simply said, "Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days." He told that the bouquet featured a dozen red roses with 2 yellow roses in the middle, signifying Meghan and Prince Harry's two children- Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The grandfather of two said he wanted to "incorporate his grandchildren", Archie and Lilibet, in Meghan's birthday flower arrangement, adding that he wants "to be a part of their lives" because it seems to him "the kids don't have enough family around them in Montecito." Thomas and Meghan share an icy relationship that turned testier after Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Thomas further shared that he didn't hear any reply from Meghan after he sent the gift, but he said that is fine and he is just hoping she likes the flowers. On a related note, despite reports of family tension, the royal members extended heartfelt birthday wishes to mark Meghan's special day on Wednesday.

The royal members including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla, and Queen Elizabeth II took to their official Twitter handles, to share mesmerising pictures of the duchess and sent their best wishes on her big day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021