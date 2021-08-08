Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Aniston defends cutting ties with unvaccinated friends; Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after state media raps 'unworthy' stars and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jennifer Aniston defends cutting ties with unvaccinated friends

Actor Jennifer Aniston is defending her decision to drop friends and acquaintances who won't say if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 after questions on social media about the move.

The "Friends" and "The Morning Show" star said in an InStyle magazine interview published this week that there was still a "large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts."

Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after state media raps 'unworthy' stars

China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo said on Friday it would take down an online list that ranks celebrities by popularity after state media said social media platforms ought to rein in the promotion of celebrity culture to protect children. The announcement came hours after the state-owned People's Daily published an editorial criticizing platforms that prioritize traffic and create celebrities out of "unworthy" individuals, who can draw attention and money from fans.

Britney Spears' guardians say still concerned about her mental health

The father of Britney Spears on Friday rejected efforts to remove him as the controller of his daughter's estate and said there have been recent discussions over whether to place the singer again in a mental health facility for evaluation. Jamie Spears said in court documents that Jodi Montgomery, who is in charge of the singer's personal and medical affairs, had called him in early July to express concern that Spears was not taking her medications properly.

