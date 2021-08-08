Left Menu

Ker: COVID lockdown restrictions force people to perform 'Bali Tharpanam' rituals at home

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-08-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 11:13 IST
Ker: COVID lockdown restrictions force people to perform 'Bali Tharpanam' rituals at home
  • Country:
  • India

Restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus in Kerala forced people to offer ''bali'' to their ancestors by performing the rituals in their homeson the occasion of 'Karkitaka Vavu Bali' on Sunday.

Many places in Kerala includingAluva 'Sivarathri Manappuram' on the bank of River Periyar in Ernakulam district and Thiruvallam Parasurama temple herewhere people used to throngto perform 'Bali tharpanam' ritualwore a deserted look on Sunday as the authorities had issuedprior warnings against violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

However,arrangements were done for the people to perform offerings for rituals like 'thilahomam' and 'pithruhomam' at many temples in the state on Sunday morning.

The BJP in Kerala had urged the Left Front government in the state to give exemption for devotees from lockdown restrictions, imposed in view of the COVID-19 situation, to participate in the annual Hindu ritual.

Though the state government had recently eased lockdown curbs and allowed shops and other establishments to operate for six days in a week, it was decided to continue restrictions on Sundays.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) which manages major temples in Travancore region in the state had recently decided to avoid the 'Bali tharpanam' in its shrines this year citing the spread of coronavirus.

The Devaswom Boards and police used to make elaborate arrangements to enable people to offer 'Bali tharpanam' at important places.

Thiruvallam Parasurama Temple and Shangumugham Beach here, Varkala Papanasam Beach and banks of Periyar river in Ernakulam district are famous for ''Karkitaka Vavu Bali'' rituals.

Cutting across gender and age barriers, people belonging to the Hindu community usually perform the traditional ritual on the banks of rivers and seashores across the southern state on the occasion of the 'Karkkitaka Vavu'.

According to Hindu belief, departed souls attain 'moksha' (liberation) if the ritual is performed on 'Karkitaka Vavu' day.

Last year also the ritual had to be cancelled at temples across the state due to the COVID-19 restrictions.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021