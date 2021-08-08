New book retells goddess Sarasvati's story

Mythology writer Kavita Kane brings to light Sarasvati's story - the goddess of art, music and knowledge - told in the voices of nameless celestials, powerful gods and lesser mortals - in her new book.

According to the author, Sarasvati, the feminine force worshipped as the goddess of learning, is a household name, yet we barely know much about her.

Advertisement

The book, published by Penguin Random House, explores her relationship with her creator Brahma, and their unusual marriage - a union of fiercely independent minds and the most non-conforming, unconventional of the triumvirate couples.

As these peripheral figures and silent catalysts take centre stage, readers get a glimpse of an extraordinary woman and her remarkable story, obscured, and buried under myths and legends.

The book describes Sarasvati as ''our support, our sustenance, our salvation'' who has ''been with us since time immemorial, vast and splendid and bounteous, your holy waters flowing from right here, the mighty Himalayas to the Earth and into the sea, nourishing not just our lands but our minds, blessing us with knowledge''.

She is known as a lost river and seen as a singular goddess, never as part of a couple, such as Shiva-Parvati or Lakshmi-Narayan.

Kane, who is credited with bringing in feminism in mythology, has previous authored six novels based on lesser-known women in Indian mythology - ''Karna's Wife''; ''Sita's Sister''; ''Menaka's Choice''; ''Lanka's Princess''; ''The Fisher Queen's Dynasty'' and ''Ahalya's Awakening''.

According to Brahma, the meaning of Sarasvati is the essence of self. ''Sara'' means an ocean, ''Sva'' means one's own and ''Ti'' means personification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)