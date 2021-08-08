Left Menu

Case against actor Mammooty, others for COVID protocol violation

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:51 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police has registered a case against cine actors Mammootty, Ramesh Pisharody, and 300 others for allegedly violating COVID-19 health protocol during the inauguration of a medical facility at a hospital near here.

Police said the actors were at the private hospital for the inauguration of a robot-assisted service for joint replacement surgery there and around 300 persons gathered there during the ceremony.

''Almost 300 people participated in the program inaugurated by actor Mammootty. We have also registered a case against the hospital MD, COO, and others under various provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act,'' police told P T I.

The event was held on August 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

