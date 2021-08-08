Rohit Shetty celebrates 8 years of 'Chennai Express'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is on cloud nine as his Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chennai Express' completed 8 years of its release on Sunday. Taking to his Instagram Story, the director shared a motion poster of the film and wrote: "8 years".

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the 2013 film, which was packed with action, romance and comedy, became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time. 'Chennai Express' was produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan and Karim Morani. It was based on a story by K Subash, with a screenplay written by Yunus Sajawal and dialogues by Farhad-Sajid.

Advertisement

Basically, the film revolves around a Tamil girl Meenamma who falls in love with a North Indian guy Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan), who boards the Chennai Express train from Mumbai carrying the ashes of his late grandfather, supposed to be immersed in Rameshwaram, while he intends to go to Goa instead. Sathyaraj, who is famous for his role as Kattappa from 'Baahubali', also played a supporting role in this film.

The music for 'Chennai Express' was composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The film also gained wide popularity for its song 'Lungi Dance', a tribute to megastar Rajnikanth, sung by Honey Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)