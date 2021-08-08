Left Menu

Shefali Shah excited to start shooting for 'Doctor G'

After wrapping up her shoot for 'Darlings', actor Shefali Shah is now all set to start shooting for her next film, 'Doctor G'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 14:46 IST
Shefali Shah excited to start shooting for 'Doctor G'
Shefali Shah (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After wrapping up her shoot for 'Darlings', actor Shefali Shah is now all set to start shooting for her next film, 'Doctor G'. On Sunday, Shefali took to Instagram and shared a string of images of her waiting for her flight at Mumbai's airport.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen reading the script of 'Doctor G'. "New project. New journey. New shoes to fill. Doctor G here we come," she captioned the post.

'Doctor G', which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, is based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film. Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'. The team is currently shooting for the film in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021