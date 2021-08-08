Shefali Shah excited to start shooting for 'Doctor G'

After wrapping up her shoot for 'Darlings', actor Shefali Shah is now all set to start shooting for her next film, 'Doctor G'. On Sunday, Shefali took to Instagram and shared a string of images of her waiting for her flight at Mumbai's airport.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen reading the script of 'Doctor G'. "New project. New journey. New shoes to fill. Doctor G here we come," she captioned the post.

Advertisement

'Doctor G', which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, is based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film. Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'. The team is currently shooting for the film in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)