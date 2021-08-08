Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut opens up about her character in 'Dhaakad'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is soon going to wrap up the shoot of her movie 'Dhaakad', shared a picture of her character Agni and said that she will continue to live beyond the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-08-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 15:55 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is soon going to wrap up the shoot of her movie 'Dhaakad', shared a picture of her character Agni and said that she will continue to live beyond the film. Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Judgemental Hai Kya' star posted a photo of herself in a fierce avatar.

In the picture, she is seen sporting a tattoo at the nape of her neck and staring into the sun, while her hair is blowing out from her braid. "As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film.... She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad," she captioned the post.

Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut. 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on October 1, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

