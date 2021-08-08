Left Menu

Prince William, Kate Middleton share adorable photo of Princess Charlotte in nature

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet new photo of their 6-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, on Sunday in honour of an important cause.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 15:58 IST
Prince William, Kate Middleton share adorable photo of Princess Charlotte in nature
Prince William and Kate Middleton (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet new photo of their 6-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, on Sunday in honour of an important cause. The royal couple shared the adorable image on Instagram, in which Charlotte could be seen gently holding a butterfly in her hands while spending time outdoors.

The casual snap was captioned as, "We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK." It further continued, "@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully, you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies."

Earlier this year, Kate and William shared another new photo of Charlotte in honour of her birthday. In the candid image, which was taken by Kate, Charlotte flashed a smile to the camera while wearing a Rachel Riley floral dress with buttons down the front. Two weeks ago, they also shared another new portrait in honour of Prince George's 8th birthday. The portrait showed George sitting on the hood of a car, grinning for the camera in a blue polo shirt with orange stripes.

It even appeared to include a subtle tribute to Prince Philip, with George sitting on what looks like a Land Rover, which was a favourite car of Queen Elizabeth's late husband. Generally, the royal fans don't often get to see photos of the Cambridge children outside of their birthdays, Christmas and other important events, but admirers have glimpsed more of the little royals lately. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021