Suniel Shetty urges people to support sportspersons at all times

As several sportspersons including Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu have made the countrymen proud with their commendable performance at the Tokyo Olympics, actor Suniel Shetty made an appeal to the people to support the sportspersons not only after they win a medal but also during their struggling period. "It's a tough, lonely journey for our sportspersons until sports stardom. Then the crowds come home. Let's pledge to support them at all times. From Rocky beginnings to golden podiums. Salut! The real heroes#India #IndiaAtOlympics #UnitedByEmotion," he tweeted.

Suniel's post has garnered several likes and comments. Agreeing with the 'Hera Pheri' actor, a user commented: "So true."

Another one wrote: "Seriously, we all should support them always." India had seven medal winners and recorded its best-ever performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

