Justin Timberlake shares heartfelt tribute for backup singer Nicole Hurst

After Justin Timberlake's longtime backup vocalist Nicole Hurst passed away at the age of 39, the American actor and singer took to social media to share several photos and videos of the Houston-based singer whom he frequently referred to as his "sister." Timberlake took to his Instagram handle and shared his tribute for Hurst. Included in it were videos of Timberlake and Hurst on tour with the Tennessee Kids, including one celebratory backstage clip of Hurst being serenaded with "Happy Birthday."

A selfie the pair took was also in the carousel of memories, as were clips captured at moments the two called each other "bro" and "sister." In the caption, Timberlake wrote, "My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week. Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity. Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen. What I do know is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music."

"Nicole, it's not enough to say that I am going to miss you dearly. Thank you for your light. I will do my best to carry that with me. I love you, my sister. Forever family and forever a TN Kid," the former NSYNC bandmember concluded his heartfelt tribute. According to Fox News, the musician had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 before entering remission in 2015. In August of 2019, Hurst revealed her cancer had returned and made it to her brain. (ANI)

