Left Menu

Justin Timberlake shares heartfelt tribute for backup singer Nicole Hurst

After Justin Timberlake's longtime backup vocalist Nicole Hurst passed away at the age of 39, the American actor and singer took to social media to share several photos and videos of the Houston-based singer whom he frequently referred to as his "sister."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 16:23 IST
Justin Timberlake shares heartfelt tribute for backup singer Nicole Hurst
Justin Timberlake and Nicole Hurst (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After Justin Timberlake's longtime backup vocalist Nicole Hurst passed away at the age of 39, the American actor and singer took to social media to share several photos and videos of the Houston-based singer whom he frequently referred to as his "sister." Timberlake took to his Instagram handle and shared his tribute for Hurst. Included in it were videos of Timberlake and Hurst on tour with the Tennessee Kids, including one celebratory backstage clip of Hurst being serenaded with "Happy Birthday."

A selfie the pair took was also in the carousel of memories, as were clips captured at moments the two called each other "bro" and "sister." In the caption, Timberlake wrote, "My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week. Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity. Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen. What I do know is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music."

"Nicole, it's not enough to say that I am going to miss you dearly. Thank you for your light. I will do my best to carry that with me. I love you, my sister. Forever family and forever a TN Kid," the former NSYNC bandmember concluded his heartfelt tribute. According to Fox News, the musician had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 before entering remission in 2015. In August of 2019, Hurst revealed her cancer had returned and made it to her brain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021