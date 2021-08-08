Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Aniston defends cutting ties with unvaccinated friends; Britney Spears' guardians say still concerned about her mental health and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jennifer Aniston defends cutting ties with unvaccinated friends

Advertisement

Actor Jennifer Aniston is defending her decision to drop friends and acquaintances who won't say if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 after questions on social media about the move.

The "Friends" and "The Morning Show" star said in an InStyle magazine interview published this week that there was still a "large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts."

Britney Spears' guardians say still concerned about her mental health

The father of Britney Spears on Friday rejected efforts to remove him as the controller of his daughter's estate and said there have been recent discussions over whether to place the singer again in a mental health facility for evaluation. Jamie Spears said in court documents that Jodi Montgomery, who is in charge of the singer's personal and medical affairs, had called him in early July to express concern that Spears was not taking her medications properly.

'CODA' breaks new ground for deaf movie theater-goers

Going to the movies isn't much fun for deaf people. Screenings in theaters with captions are limited and the special glasses and equipment needed to read them are often broken or unavailable. "CODA," a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family, will change that when it is screened with open captions that need no special equipment in all U.S. and U.K. movie theaters and showtimes, starting Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)