Shreya Ghoshal wishes her father on his first birthday as Grandpa

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who recently completed 19 years in Bollywood, wished her father Bishwajit Ghoshal on his first birthday as a Grandpa on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 19:32 IST
Shreya Ghoshal (Image source; Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who recently completed 19 years in Bollywood, wished her father Bishwajit Ghoshal on his first birthday as a Grandpa on Sunday. The 'Param Sundari' singer took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her father's birthday celebration along with her mother, husband and little baby Devyaan.

She penned the caption, "Happy birthday to my dearest Baba. I am your child, your heart, your student, but you are my God. This is your first birthday as Dadu (Grandpa). This one is too special na." As her father turned 68, the family was seen celebrating the birthday with a customised cake showcasing his love for gadgets and electronics.

Many other people from the music fraternity, such as musicians Ojas Adhiya and Purbayan Chatterjee poured in their wishes in the comments section of the post. Shreya, who has time and again mesmerised audiences with melodious songs like 'Manwa Laage', 'Piyu Bole' and 'Bairi Piya', on May 22, 2021, welcomed her little baby boy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

