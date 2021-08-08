Left Menu

No test, no entry: Berlin nightclubs pilot 'reboot' project

Six Berlin nightclubs opened their doors this weekend to some 2,000 revellers free of masks and social distancing restrictions in a pilot project to assess whether testing for COVID-19 could prevent another lockdown for the city's night life venues.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-08-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 21:26 IST
No test, no entry: Berlin nightclubs pilot 'reboot' project
  • Country:
  • Germany

Six Berlin nightclubs opened their doors this weekend to some 2,000 revellers free of masks and social distancing restrictions in a pilot project to assess whether testing for COVID-19 could prevent another lockdown for the city's night life venues. To be admitted to the clubs, all participants in the project, named "Clubculture Reboot", had to have tested negative on Friday with a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, the most reliable commonly-used method of detecting COVID-19.

They will be offered a cash incentive to get follow-up tests this coming Friday. Some 20 clubs applied to take part in the project, initiated by the Berlin Culture Ministry and scientists from the city's Charité hospital. The six selected clubs were chosen based on their ventilation systems, city districts, and music genre.

The idea of the study is to determine how to safely reopen nightclubs without anyone getting infected. If the pilot is successful, further such events could take place in the future. While COVID-19 restrictions are tight in Berlin, many party organisers plan events outside the capital city in the state of Brandenburg, where up to 1,000 revellers can dance to their heart's content - and without masks - at open-air festivals, so long as they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, vaccination or having recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021