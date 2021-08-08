Left Menu

Farhan Akhtar shares BTS video from jamming session of song 'Purvaiya' from 'Toofan'

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar on Sunday shared a throwback behind-the-scenes video from the jamming session of song 'Purvaiya' from his recently released sports drama 'Toofan'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 21:32 IST
Farhan Akhtar shares BTS video from jamming session of song 'Purvaiya' from 'Toofan'
Poster of the film (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar on Sunday shared a throwback behind-the-scenes video from the jamming session of song 'Purvaiya' from his recently released sports drama 'Toofan'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan posted a monochrome snippet that features his father and legendary author Javed Akhtar and singer Shankar Mahadevan collaborating for the song 'Purvaiya'.

The fun jam session sees Shankar singing and Javed writing the song. It also sees director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra enjoying the session. Sharing the video, Farhan wrote, "Woh ladki hai yahaan. Woh ladka hai kahaan ..?? Who will sing what sometimes just comes down to an amazing moment like this .. @shankar.mahadevan @jaduakhtar at their fun flowing best..#toofaan #purvaiya #songsession #bts."

'Purvaiya' song is penned by Javed Akhtar, crooned and co-composed by Shankar Mahadevan with Shankar Ehsaan Loy. 'Toofaan' is the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

Rakeysh and Farhan are also served as the producers of the movie along with Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment). The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.

In the movie, Farhan portrays the role of a national-level boxing player. The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021