Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears' guardians say still concerned about her mental health; 'CODA' breaks new ground for deaf movie theater-goers and more

09-08-2021
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'The Suicide Squad' Underwhelms With $26.5 Million Debut

"The Suicide Squad," the R-rated comic book adaptation directed by James Gunn, underwhelmed in its box office debut, collecting $26.5 million from 4,002 North American theaters. Those ticket sales were easily enough to lead domestic box office charts despite falling short of expectations heading into the weekend. There were several factors contributing to its less-than-stellar start, including but not limited to growing concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Warner Bros. film's hybrid release on HBO Max at no extra charge to subscribers, and its R-rating. An opening weekend below $30 million isn't surprising, given the ongoing pandemic, but it's disappointing because "The Suicide Squad" cost $185 million to produce and many millions more to promote globally.

Britney Spears' guardians say still concerned about her mental health

The father of Britney Spears on Friday rejected efforts to remove him as the controller of his daughter's estate and said there have been recent discussions over whether to place the singer again in a mental health facility for evaluation. Jamie Spears said in court documents that Jodi Montgomery, who is in charge of the singer's personal and medical affairs, had called him in early July to express concern that Spears was not taking her medications properly.

'CODA' breaks new ground for deaf movie theater-goers

Going to the movies isn't much fun for deaf people. Screenings in theaters with captions are limited and the special glasses and equipment needed to read them are often broken or unavailable. "CODA," a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family, will change that when it is screened with open captions that need no special equipment in all U.S. and U.K. movie theaters and showtimes, starting Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

