Left Menu

SRK, Kareena, Karisma, Kjo all in one frame

Despite their hectic schedules, a slew of Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor among others, managed to come together under one roof at a house party on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Updated: 09-08-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 09:10 IST
SRK, Kareena, Karisma, Kjo all in one frame
A glimpse of the star-studded house party (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite their hectic schedules, a slew of Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor among others, managed to come together under one roof at a house party on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Karisma posted a picture, wherein we can see our favourite celebrities sharing smiles with each other. SRK's wife Gauri Khan, ace designer Manish Malhotra, diva Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora were also present at the dinner.

"A perfect Sunday evening.#loveandlaughter," Karisma captioned the post. Manish, too, shared the glimpse of the get-together party on his social media.

"That Perfect Sunday Night," he wrote alongside the image which was earlier posted by Karisma. Fans became excited to see the stars in one frame.

"Amazing. SRK caught the attention," a social media user commented. "King Khan. I am so happy to see all of them together, especially Shah Rukh and Kareena," another one replied.

SRK's presence was undoubtedly the cherry on top. Karan also took to his Instagram handle to share the picture and wrote: "This is us."

Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer and owner Adar Poonawalla and his wife Natasha Poonawalla , too, joined the Bollywood bigwigs for Sunday get-together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021