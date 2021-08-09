Mahesh Babu receives birthday wish from wife Namrata Shirodkar

Left Menu

On the occasion of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's 46th birthday on Monday, his wife Namrata Shirodkar penned a heartfelt wish for him on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-08-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 09:51 IST
On the occasion of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's 46th birthday on Monday, his wife Namrata Shirodkar penned a heartfelt wish for him on social media. Taking to Instagram, she posted a cosy picture of the two, and alongside wrote: "The man who defines love for me.. my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB.. love you more than you'll ever know."

Namrata's wish left fans in complete awe of the couple. "You both are so adorable," a user commented.

"Love this post. You guys are the best. Stay happy always," another one commented. Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married in 2005. They have a son Gautam and a daughter Sitara.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu's birthday, he has also received several wishes from members of the Indian film industry. Actor R. Madhavan tweeted: "@urstrulyMahesh Wish you a fantastic Birthday and an extraordinary year ahead my bro. May this year be the best one yet."

Actor Naveen Polishetty showered Mahesh Babu with a lovely wish, saying the latter inspires him to do more exciting work. "Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh sir. One of my favourite moments this year was your reaction on how much you loved Jaathi Ratnalu. It inspired me a lot to do more exciting work,' he wrote.

To mark the special occasion, Mahesh Babu treated his fans by unveiling the teaser of his upcoming film, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', which also features Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

