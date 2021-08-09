Left Menu

Abhinav Shukla reveals he's 'borderline dyslexic'

Actor Abhinav Shukla took to Instagram to reveal that he is 'borderline dyslexic'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-08-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 11:39 IST
Abhinav Shukla reveals he's 'borderline dyslexic'
Abhinav Shukla (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Abhinav Shukla took to Instagram to reveal that he is 'borderline dyslexic'. "I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So I will divulge more...its nobody's fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures don't embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently-abled," he wrote.

For the unversed, dyslexia is a language-based learning disability that involves many different symptoms. The type of treatment an individual receives depends on the kind of dyslexia they're experiencing. Speaking more about it, Abhinav added, "Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, I have difficulty remembering dates, names, the relation of those dates to names et al. But I am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car's boot( Dicky). I will! I am good at few things and bad at a few! And I am in a perpetual process of improving on things I am bad at."

Several fans and members of the Indian television industry showered Abhinav with love and strength. "What you are speaking about is a tiny blip in comparison to your vast list of abilities. You amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge about everything. You can hold detailed conversations about vegetation to space to human behavior! It was always comforting having you around. A balanced and unbiased friend/ person towards all. The world needs more people like you," actor Divyanka Tripathi commented.

Actor Arjun Bijlani called Abhinav a "rockstar". Abhinav recently came into the limelight with his stint on reality TV shows -- 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021