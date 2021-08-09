Abhinav Shukla reveals he's 'borderline dyslexic'

Actor Abhinav Shukla took to Instagram to reveal that he is 'borderline dyslexic'. "I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So I will divulge more...its nobody's fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures don't embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently-abled," he wrote.

For the unversed, dyslexia is a language-based learning disability that involves many different symptoms. The type of treatment an individual receives depends on the kind of dyslexia they're experiencing. Speaking more about it, Abhinav added, "Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, I have difficulty remembering dates, names, the relation of those dates to names et al. But I am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car's boot( Dicky). I will! I am good at few things and bad at a few! And I am in a perpetual process of improving on things I am bad at."

Advertisement

Several fans and members of the Indian television industry showered Abhinav with love and strength. "What you are speaking about is a tiny blip in comparison to your vast list of abilities. You amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge about everything. You can hold detailed conversations about vegetation to space to human behavior! It was always comforting having you around. A balanced and unbiased friend/ person towards all. The world needs more people like you," actor Divyanka Tripathi commented.

Actor Arjun Bijlani called Abhinav a "rockstar". Abhinav recently came into the limelight with his stint on reality TV shows -- 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)