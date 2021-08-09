Sunny Deol urges people to take inspiration from Indian sportspersons' performances at Tokyo Olympics

Actor-politician Sunny Deol is extremely proud of Indian sportspersons' commendable performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Speaking to ANI, Sunny said, "It is a matter of great happiness that our country has won seven medals at the #TokyoOlympics. People should take inspiration from this. There is nothing healthier than pursuing sports."

The 'Border' star even took to his Twitter handle to express his happiness on the same. "Youth should take inspiration from the Olympics, it is the key to a better healthy life #Olympics," he tweeted on Monday.

India finished 48th on the medal tally in the recently held Olympic Games. The country has won seven medals - two silver, four bronze and one gold. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged the gold medal for India on Saturday and as a result, India registered its first-ever gold in athletics at the Games.

Bajrang Punia (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) also won medals in the Tokyo Games. (ANI)

