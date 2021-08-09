Left Menu

Sunny Deol urges people to take inspiration from Indian sportspersons' performances at Tokyo Olympics

Actor-politician Sunny Deol is extremely proud of Indian sportspersons' commendable performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 13:35 IST
Sunny Deol urges people to take inspiration from Indian sportspersons' performances at Tokyo Olympics
Sunny Deol (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Sunny Deol is extremely proud of Indian sportspersons' commendable performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Speaking to ANI, Sunny said, "It is a matter of great happiness that our country has won seven medals at the #TokyoOlympics. People should take inspiration from this. There is nothing healthier than pursuing sports."

The 'Border' star even took to his Twitter handle to express his happiness on the same. "Youth should take inspiration from the Olympics, it is the key to a better healthy life #Olympics," he tweeted on Monday.

India finished 48th on the medal tally in the recently held Olympic Games. The country has won seven medals - two silver, four bronze and one gold. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged the gold medal for India on Saturday and as a result, India registered its first-ever gold in athletics at the Games.

Bajrang Punia (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) also won medals in the Tokyo Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021