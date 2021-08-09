New book shares insights into Hindu civilisation, rebuts its critics

A new book, with a ''potted history'' of the Hindu world, aims to answer the questions about Hindu civilisation and more in the context of changing empires and leaderships through colonisation and conquest.

Published by Westland, ''The Great Hindu Civilisation: Achievement, Neglect, Bias and the Way Forward'', which released on Monday, is written by author-former diplomat Pavan K Varma.

Advertisement

''Hinduism and Hindu civilization are marked by great antiquity, continuity, peaks of refinement, assimilation and diversity. I wanted to rebut critics who deliberately devalue and denigrate this legacy, and bring this great heritage to a wider audience, and especially urge Hindus to overcome their diffidence to know more about their own inheritance -- not entirely blemishless but on the whole grand in its scope -- and think about the way forward,'' Varma told PTI.

Apart from rebutting arguments that question the existence of Hindu civilisation, the book also discusses in detail the ''philosophical, cultural, social, political, scientific and other aspects of this civilization, as also the impact on it of the Islamic invasion and the British conquest''.

''Brilliantly argued, hard-hitting and wise, this book is an essential treatise for our times,'' claimed the publishers in a statement.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Varma, whose previously authored books include ''The Great Indian Middle Class'', ''Being Indian'', Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism's Greatest Thinker'' and ''The Greatest Ode to Lord Ram: Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas'', is currently a distinguished professor at Symbiosis International University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)