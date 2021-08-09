Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi to begin new schedule of 'Om - The Battle Within'

Actors Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi are gearing up for the next shooting schedule of their upcoming film 'Om- The Battle Within'. Taking to Instagram, Sanjana posted a picture of a photo of her and co-star Aditya Roy Kapur from what appears to be an airport.

"Onto our next leg," she captioned the post. In the image, Sanjana is seen wearing ripped jeans and paired with the same colour denim jacket over a white tee. On the other hand, Aditya chose to wear a grey T-shirt and paired it with loose tracks.

According to several reports, the team is in Qatar for the shoot of 'Om', which is being directed by action director Tinu Verma's son Kapil Verma. The film is touted as an action thriller. (ANI)

