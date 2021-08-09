Left Menu

Stunt performer electrocuted during movie shoot in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 17:13 IST

One person was electrocuted on Monday while performing a stunt for a Kannada movie near a high tension wire in Ramanagara district, police said.

The director and a few others have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident, they said.

Vivek was performing the stunt for the film 'Love you Rachchu' and standing on a crane near an 11-KV electric wire at Joganapalya village in the district.

Somehow a metal wire came in contact with the wire and he got electrocuted, police said, adding he was rushed to the Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru where the doctors declared him brought dead.

In 2016, two actors performing stunts drowned after jumping from a helicopter while shooting for a movie 'Mastigudi' at Tippagondanahalli on the city outskirts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

