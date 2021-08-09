Ayushmann Khurrana joins initiative to protect children from cyber bullying

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has recently been appointed as UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children). Through the initiative, the 'Article 15' actor wants to build awareness on a national level about online safety for children in India.

Talking about the need for such an initiative, Ayushmann said, "The internet, as we know, is a double-edged sword. We have seen its myriad benefits during this pandemic. At the same time, it has its own risks. As the internet grows further in its reach, the number of children at risk of online abuse like cyberbullying and online sexual exploitation, also increases." The actor addressed that "while we need to end violence against children everywhere, online and offline, we also need to equip our children and adolescents with knowledge and digital tools so they can safely navigate and participate actively in the ever-evolving digital society."

UNICEF India and Facebook had launched this one-year joint initiative on ending violence against children and protecting their rights, which was flagged off by Ayushmann. Speaking about this new partnership, he said, "The partnership between Facebook and UNICEF is a powerful example of stakeholders from diverse fields and sectors coming together to protect children and their rights. We need to bring in other stakeholders, such as the government, civil society and private sector to join hands for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our children."

Extending his support for the initiative, Ayushmann continued, "As UNICEF India's celebrity supporter, I am honoured to extend my support and voice to this important initiative. I welcome this initiative that will create awareness and help children, parents, teachers and other actors understand better the safety and wellbeing of our children in the digital era and take appropriate preventive and responsive measures." Meanwhile, speaking about Ayushmann's upcoming slate of work, he is currently in Prayagraj shooting for his forthcoming film, 'Doctor G', which is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

Ayushmann will soon be seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' directed by Abhishek Kapoor, and 'Anek' helmed by Anubhav Sinha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)