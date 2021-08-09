Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion tease new collaboration one year after 'WAP'

A Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration might be on the cards. The rappers celebrated the first anniversary of their chart-topping sex-positive single 'WAP' over the weekend and even teased a possible new collaboration.

"Wow I can't believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don't even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime," Cardi wrote on Twitter. Megan appeared to be on board for a follow-up to their controversial hit. "Happy WAPIVERSARY," she wrote in a quote tweet. "Thank you for having me, I think the people deserve another collab."

They debuted the single and music video for 'WAP' last August, from Cardi's upcoming second studio album. The highly-lauded video featured cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Rosalia, and Mulatto. The women donned some opulent takes on sexy lingerie as they showed off their moves in separate rooms of a funhouse-esque mansion. Although the track debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, giving Cardi her fourth No. 1 single in the US and Megan's second, it was met with backlash from several conservatives.

Cardi has continued to defend the song, opening up about the response to Apple Music in February, reported People magazine. "When 'WAP' came out, the people that were criticizing it the most, they were like, 'This is so nasty, this is so freaky' -- I don't even think it was religious people, it was really a lot of Republicans," she said, noting that they also disapproved of her endorsing Bernie Sanders and President Joe Biden in the past.

"Big Republicans, not like senators and s--- like that, it was literally like those motherf------ that got blue checks on Twitter, they're big influencers," Cardi continued. "And it's just like out of anything that y'all could have talked about it?" Megan also addressed the backlash on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to Cardi for even putting me on the song," she said in December. "But, I mean, I felt like that was really, like, a little weird. I know the Republicans have been having a bad year and they probably needed to take their frustration out somewhere." "But I wanna tell them thank you for the streams!" Megan added with a laugh. "Because without you, I don't know if we would've been here! But no, them people crazy -- why you worried about my WAP?" She and Cardi later teamed up to perform the song on live television, serving a raunchy display on CBS during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in March. Halle Berry also celebrated the song's anniversary over the weekend.

"Unseen footage from #WAP video. Happy 1-year ladies," Berry wrote on Twitter, posting a clip from the video edited with a scene of her dancing in the 1997 movie B.A.P.S., which heavily inspired the music video. (ANI)

