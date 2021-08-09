Deepika Padukone pens heartfelt note for Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he completes 25 years in Indian cinema

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, on Monday, got all nostalgic as she recalled working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the occasion of the filmmaker's silver jubilee in the Indian film industry. Taking to her Instagram Story, Deepika penned a heartfelt note for the National award-winning director who completed 25 years in Bollywood on Monday.

The actor revealed an unheard anecdote and shared that even after her blockbuster debut film 'Om Shanti Om', she was unsure of getting a chance to work with the iconic director ever. "9th November 2007 My debut film Om Silent' Om was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya And as grateful as l was (And I still am I cannot think of another female actor who has been launched in the same manner as I was), also remember thinking to myself at the time, that I would never be good enough to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse," Deepika wrote.

She further recalled the day; she got a call from her management saying "Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you." "Fast forward to 2012, I was extremely unwell and laid up in bed I received a call from my management saying -Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you I said, -What,'" They said, -Yes He is doing a film and would really like to meet you I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can't get out of bed right now,- I said The next thing I know, he was on his way to see me!" Deepika recalled the time after which she collaborated with the director for their record-breaking movie 'Goliyo Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'.

Referring to the duo's iconic partnership, the superstar, who had worked with Bhansali for the movies 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Padmaavat', wrote, "What ensued in the years that followed was nothing short of an 'iconic partnership' I believe And together we've created 'iconic characters'. Characters that have been etched in the minds and hearts of people forever." The 35-year-old actor further credited her stardom to Bhansali saying that it was due to the influence of their collaboration that she could become the person she is at present.

"As he embarks on the next phase of this most incredible journey. I look forward to creating many more memorable and iconic characters together, but more importantly. I wish him good health. peace of mind, and happiness always," Deepika concluded the note. Apart from Deepika, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt also congratulated the filmmaker on completing 25 glorious years in Bollywood.

Bhansali made his directorial debut with the film 'Khamoshi: The Musical' in 1996, and since then he has never looked back. He went forward to build a strong legacy of passionate cinema through films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999), 'Devdas' (2002), and the recent productions -- 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela ' (2013), 'Bajirao Mastani' (2015) and 'Padmaavat' (2018). The dynamic filmmaker's movies are lauded not just for their powerful storytelling and performances but also for their transcendental music, impeccable costumes, grand set designs, signature dance moves, and powerful dialogues. Bhansali has skillfully employed Indian culture and tradition in his movies, capturing cinematic experience in a way never seen before.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film, '83', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and 'K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', and will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will come up with his much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film that marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Alia is based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi.

This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited and the reunion of superstar Ajay Devgn and Bhansali after the 1999 iconic film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will release theatrically once the current pandemic situation in the country eases. (ANI)

