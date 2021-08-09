Thane , Aug 9 (PTI) District Collector Rajesh Narvekar has directed the officials at the Murbad taluka to immediately extend all the facilities to the 35 year old “Katkari” widow from a village in Murbad who is struck by leprosy and is virtually starving. The action of the collector on Sunday comes after the woes of the women was referred to him by vivek Pandit, the Chairman of the government appointed committee to go into the schemes for tribals in the state ( MOS Rank).

In his message to the Chairman the collector stated, ” Yes sir providing antyoday ration card, and sanjay gandhi yojna subsidy on immidiate basis.

Pandit has under taken the tour of the villages of the four districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Nashik to identified those who are still suffering despite our freedom 75 years back and solve their woes. The widow, Leena Khandu Mukne, of Melhe of Murbad was one among the sufferers to the worst. Said Pandit in his letter when the committee went to her dilapilated hut in the hamlet they were shocked to know that she had nothing with her and virtually starving. She has lost her husband due to leprosy how many years back she does not not remember. She had no no ration card and hence did not not have the ration card, is not not getting any benefit under the Pantpradhan Garib Kalyan Yojana, no no Aadhar cardd, no no voters ID and as she did not not have her husbands death certificate was deprived of job card.

The only things available in her house was small qty of rice, couple of batatas and tomatos, bit of oil,this was her asset. There was no no paper in the house except the one in which some of these things were wrapped. Her house was almost minus the roof patches every where. A visually annoyed Pandit said that how are we going to improve their status at this rate when even after 75 years of freedom they suffer their own woes.

There are a number of tribals and Katkaris like Leena who are still unidentified and still suffer their fate and there is a dire need for bringing them up and provide the facilities Pandit stressed. PTI COR RSY RSY

