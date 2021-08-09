Entertainment News Roundup: Spain's La Liga to launch its own streaming platform, El Confidencial says; Box Office: 'The Suicide Squad' Underwhelms With $26.5 Million Debut and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spain's La Liga to launch its own streaming platform, El Confidencial says

Spain's top soccer league and private equity firm CVC plan to launch their own streaming platform, Spanish online paper El Confidencial reported on Monday, a move that would challenge telecom firms that offer match streaming in their packages. La Liga agreed last week to a deal in which CVC would invest 2.7 billion euros ($3.18 billion) for 10% revenue and a 10% stake in a newly formed company housing a range of the league's commercial activities.

Box Office: 'The Suicide Squad' Underwhelms With $26.5 Million Debut

"The Suicide Squad," the R-rated comic book adaptation directed by James Gunn, was underwhelmed in its box office debut, collecting $26.5 million from 4,002 North American theaters. Those ticket sales were easily enough to lead domestic box office charts despite falling short of expectations heading into the weekend. There were several factors contributing to its less-than-stellar start, including but not limited to growing concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Warner Bros. film's hybrid release on HBO Max at no extra charge to subscribers, and its R-rating. An opening weekend below $30 million isn't surprising, given the ongoing pandemic, but it's disappointing because "The Suicide Squad" cost $185 million to produce and many millions more to promote globally.

'CODA' breaks new ground for deaf movie theater-goers

Going to the movies isn't much fun for deaf people. Screenings in theaters with captions are limited and the special glasses and equipment needed to read them are often broken or unavailable. "CODA," a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family, will change that when it is screened with open captions that need no special equipment in all U.S. and U.K. movie theaters and showtimes, starting Friday.

R&B singer R Kelly heads to trial on sex abuse charges

R. Kelly will be in a Brooklyn court on Monday as jury selection begins in his sex trafficking trial, where a conviction could result in decades in prison for the Grammy-winning R&B singer. Federal prosecutors charged Kelly, 54, with leading an entourage of managers, bodyguards and others to recruit women and girls for him to have sex with and abuse and to produce pornography, including child pornography.

