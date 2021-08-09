UP government renames ‘conspiracy’ to Kakori Train Action, pays tribute to martyrs

The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed a landmark freedom movement event as Kakori Train Action while paying Monday tributes to the revolutionaries who were hanged for robbing a train at Kakori to buy weapons in 1925.

The new name was used in official communications to refer to the event, usually described as the ‘Kakori train robbery’ or the ‘Kakori train conspiracy’.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel attended a programme held on the anniversary of the event at Kakori-based Kakori Shaheed Smarak on the outskirts of Lucknow.

Family members of the freedom fighters were honoured on this occasion, and an art exhibition was also held, a statement issued by UP Raj Bhavan said.

A government official said it was derogatory to describe the robbery that was a part of the freedom movement as “conspiracy”.

''The revolutionaries were a bunch of passionate people, and their single goal was the independence of the country from the British. They did not commit any 'kand' (conspiracy), while fighting to gain freedom from the British, he said.

“Theirs act was a glorious one, and using the derogatory word 'kand' would only malign their image. Hence, a decision was taken to replace 'kand' with 'action','' he added.

On December 19, 1927, freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh were hanged to death for their involvement in the robbery.

At the programme organised Monday at Kakori Shaheed Smarak, Adityanath said: “People must rise above caste and religion, and associate with 'rashtra dharma'. The first war of independence of 1857 shook the foundation of the British.” “The acts of the revolutionaries remind us that we should unite, rise above caste and religion, associate with 'rashtra dharm', and realise the dream of 'atma-nirbhar' Bharat,” he added.

Patel stressed that incidents such as Kakori Train Action must be taught in the schools, so that the students can know about the history of their ancestors.

“The feeling of patriotism is gradually declining in our society, and this is very serious (matter). It is for their reason that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated,” she said.

The UP Governor also said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, “we emerged victorious due to collective efforts”.

