Left Menu

Kerala Women's panel submits draft bill to govt to check

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 09-08-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 19:48 IST
Kerala Women's panel submits draft bill to govt to check
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Women's Commission on Monday submitted a draft Bill before the state government to check dowry harassment and ostentatious weddings.

The draft Bill, 'Prevention of extravaganza and unlimited expenditure on marriages in Kerala, 2021', was submitted today, the Commission said in a release.

The commission said the Bill was drafted to regulate ostentatious weddings which leads to serious social and economic issues including huge financial liability to the bride's family.

The move comes close on the heels of the public outrage over the death of a 24-year-old woman, who was found hanging at her in-laws' house in Kollam recently in a suspected case of death related to dowry harassment.

On July 8, the Commission had initiated a campaign to create awareness among the public against the practices of dowry in society.

The women's panel had also submitted its recommendations with regard to the amendments in the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The Commission had observed that the gifts in the form of money, gold or clothes given to either of the spouses at the time of marriage is currently not considered as dowry under the Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021