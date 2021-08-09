After multiple delays, R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial moves forward

American singer-songwriter and record producer R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial is about to take its first major step forward after several delays waylaid the process. According to Fox News, the lawyers for the R&B hitmaker's case will begin jury selection on Monday in New York City, a full two years after he was charged with abusing women and girls for close to 20 years as his career allegedly shielded him from consequences.

A federal court judge in Brooklyn will question potential jurors about whether they can keep an open mind about Kelly amid immense public scrutiny brought on largely by the #MeToo movement as well as a documentary series that shined a light on the singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, and his alleged illegal activities. The proceeding will occur amid coronavirus pandemic precautions restricting the press and the public to overflow courtrooms with video feeds.

Advertisement

Kelly has been locked up since he was indicted in 2019, mostly housed in a federal jail in Chicago. He was moved last month to the federal Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn to face trial in a case that's further tarnished his reputation as a singer. The case made his name more synonymous with the alleged crimes laid out in the documentary and subsequent legal proceedings.

It seems the last two years behind bars have taken a toll on Kelly both physically and financially. Last week, defence attorney Devereaux Cannick told a judge that Kelly needs to be measured for new clothing because he's gained so much weight in jail. He even asked that court transcripts be provided at no cost because Kelly has been unable to work for two years, saying, "His funds are depleted."

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling singer has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.

Defence lawyers have said Kelly's alleged victims were groupies who turned up at his shows and made it known they "were dying to be with him." They only started accusing him of abuse years later when public sentiment shifted in the #MeToo era, they said.

The trial had been expected to start earlier in the year. But opening statements were moved to August 18 after Kelly fired his original defence team. Jurors are expected to hear testimony from several of his accusers. A judge has ruled that the women will only be referred to by their first names.

Prosecutors have said the jury will also hear evidence that Kelly schemed with others to pay for a fake ID for Aaliyah, a singer on the rise at 15 years old, in a secret ceremony in 1994. In court papers, Aaliyah has been identified as 'Jane Doe #1' because she was still a minor when Kelly began a sexual relationship with her and believed she had become pregnant.

"As a result, in an effort to shield himself from criminal charges related to his illegal sexual relationship with Jane Doe #1, Kelly arranged to secretly marry her to prevent her from being compelled to testify against him in the future," the papers reveal. Aaliyah, whose full name was Aaliyah Dana Haughton, worked with Kelly, who wrote and produced her 1994 debut album, "Age Ain't Nothing But A Number." She died in a plane crash in 2001 at age 22.

This case is only a small part of the peril being faced by the singer. As per Fox News, he has also not pleaded guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota. The singer won multiple Grammys for 'I Believe I Can Fly', a 1996 song that became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings, advertisements and elsewhere.

Nearly a decade later, he began releasing what eventually became 22 musical chapters of "Trapped in the Closet," a drama that spins a tale of sexual deceit and became a cult classic. But Kelly has been trailed for decades by complaints and allegations about his sexual behaviour, including a 2002 child pornography case in Chicago. He was acquitted in that case in 2008. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)