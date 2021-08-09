Man, two accomplices arrested for killing woman in Delhi

A 22-year-old man has been arrested along with his two accomplices for allegedly killing his live-in partner and dumping her body inside a jungle in south Delhi's Maidangarh area, police said on Monday. Anuj, a water tanker driver, was also in relationship with another woman. To get rid of his live-in partner, he along with Ramzan Khan (32) and Naushad (21) allegedly killed her, they said. On Sunday, Anuj and Naushad took the 30-year-old woman to the jungle. Ramzan was already at the spot. They strangulated her with her 'dupatta' and dumped her body in a jungle, the police said.

To mislead the investigators, one of the accused made a PCR call and told the police that while drinking alcohol, he saw saw two unidentified men taking a woman into the jungle and then kill her, according to the police. The police said on examination, one CCTV camera footage showed the woman coming to the spot along with two the men on a motorcycle, while the third man was seen waiting there. When the PCR caller was questioned, there were contradictions in his statement, the police said. After checking the caller's mobile phone, when he was further interrogated, he told the police that the deceased woman was the live-in partner of his friend Anuj, who resides at Fatehpur Beri and also confessed to have killed the woman along with his associate, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, ''On the basis of technical surveillance, Anuj was caught and based on his disclosure, their associate Naushad was also nabbed.'' Interrogation of accused revealed that Anuj came in contact with the victim two years ago and became friends over phone. Later, he managed to woo her to elope with him and with Ramzan's help and started living together, the officer said. ''But Anuj was also in a relationship with another woman and she was pressuring him for marriage. Two days ago, he managed to elope with her, but was caught by her family members. ''When Anuj told this to Ramzan and Naushad, they made a plan to kill the victim to get rid of her, so he could marry the other woman,” he said.

