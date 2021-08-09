Left Menu

Kathy Griffin's voice sounds different post lung cancer surgery

After undergoing lung cancer surgery, American comedian and actor Kathy Griffin recently gave fans an update on how she's doing. Five days ago, Griffin's left lung was removed during the surgery.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 21:10 IST
Kathy Griffin's voice sounds different post lung cancer surgery
Kathy Griffin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After undergoing lung cancer surgery, American comedian and actor Kathy Griffin recently gave fans an update on how she's doing. Five days ago, Griffin's left lung was removed during the surgery. According to Fox News, the 60-year-old comedian posted a video on Instagram. "Hi, you guys. I might start to post little videos about, like, my recovery and stuff, but my voice is, like, really hoarse," Griffin said, joking she hopes her raspiness doesn't "scare people."

She further added, "I'm laughing. It's just even that notion. Also, for some reason, I laugh at everything now. And if it's horrible, I laugh way more!" The Emmy winner first updated fans on Twitter the day after her surgery to let them know she was hanging in there. "My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew," she wrote on Tuesday.

To have some fun with her followers, Griffin shared a handful of photos of the floral arrangements she received after announcing her cancer diagnosis. The comedian asked fans to match up the arrangements with the celebrities who sent them to her, providing a list of names including Kris Jenner, Rachael Ray, and Paula Abdul.

The former 'My Life On the D-List' star, who said she has "never smoked," revealed her diagnosis Monday on Twitter, the same day after a news outlet aired an interview in which she shared harrowing details about her secret pill addiction and being suicidal in early 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021