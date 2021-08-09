Kathy Griffin's voice sounds different post lung cancer surgery

After undergoing lung cancer surgery, American comedian and actor Kathy Griffin recently gave fans an update on how she's doing. Five days ago, Griffin's left lung was removed during the surgery. According to Fox News, the 60-year-old comedian posted a video on Instagram. "Hi, you guys. I might start to post little videos about, like, my recovery and stuff, but my voice is, like, really hoarse," Griffin said, joking she hopes her raspiness doesn't "scare people."

She further added, "I'm laughing. It's just even that notion. Also, for some reason, I laugh at everything now. And if it's horrible, I laugh way more!" The Emmy winner first updated fans on Twitter the day after her surgery to let them know she was hanging in there. "My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew," she wrote on Tuesday.

Advertisement

To have some fun with her followers, Griffin shared a handful of photos of the floral arrangements she received after announcing her cancer diagnosis. The comedian asked fans to match up the arrangements with the celebrities who sent them to her, providing a list of names including Kris Jenner, Rachael Ray, and Paula Abdul.

The former 'My Life On the D-List' star, who said she has "never smoked," revealed her diagnosis Monday on Twitter, the same day after a news outlet aired an interview in which she shared harrowing details about her secret pill addiction and being suicidal in early 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)