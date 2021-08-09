Left Menu

Rihanna almost played herself opposite Adam Driver in 'Annette'

Singer and songwriter Rihanna nearly had a role opposite a puppet in the movie musical 'Annette' starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard that hit theatres on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 21:19 IST
Rihanna almost played herself opposite Adam Driver in 'Annette'
Rihanna (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer and songwriter Rihanna nearly had a role opposite a puppet in the movie musical 'Annette' starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard that hit theatres on Friday. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Director Leos Carax told a news outlet that there was a small role written for the singer in the script by Ron Mael and Russell Mael.

Carax said, "It was a small part written specifically for her. She was supposed to play Rihanna." The story of 'Annette' centers on stand-up comedian Henry (Driver) and opera singer Ann (Cotillard), who wed and then welcome a child.

Their child, Annette, goes on to become a famous singer, and Rihanna would have played a fellow performer threatened by the young star. Speaking about it, Carax said, "When Baby Annette becomes famous, there was a duet between the puppet and Rihanna. But then Rihanna feels upstaged by this baby."

Early reports of the film noted Rihanna was attached to the project, but her representative later said she was no longer part of the cast. Instead of replacing Rihanna, the scene was cut from the film, Carax divulged. In the film, Annette is portrayed by a puppet until the final scene, where Devyn McDowell takes on the role and performs a song alongside Driver.

'Annette' premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where Carax won the best director award and will be available for streaming on Amazon later this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021