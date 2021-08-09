Left Menu

Maha: FIR against pregnant woman for killing her two-year-old daughter

An FIR was registered on Monday against a pregnant woman for allegedly killing her two-year-old daughter in Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said. Police had initially registered a case of accidental death after the two-year-old girl was found dead at her residence on Saturday, an official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-08-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered on Monday against a pregnant woman for allegedly killing her two-year-old daughter in Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said. Police had initially registered a case of accidental death after the two-year-old girl was found dead at her residence on Saturday, an official said. Her mother had told the police that the girl died after she fell accidentally. Police, however, launched the investigation after neighbours of the woman told them that they suspected a foul play, the official said. He said the post-mortem report received on Monday stated the child had died due to injuries, following which a case of murder was registered against her mother, identified as Neha.

The motive behind the alleged murder is not known yet, the official said but added that the couple already has a daughter. The husband of the accused works as an autorickshaw driver, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

