Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix must face ex-prosecutor's defamation lawsuit over Central Park Five Series; Spain's La Liga to launch its own streaming platform, El Confidencial says and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix must face ex-prosecutor's defamation lawsuit over Central Park Five Series

Advertisement

A federal judge on Monday said Netflix Inc must face a defamation lawsuit by former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein over her portrayal as a racist and unethical villain in "When They See Us," a 2019 series about the Central Park Five case. U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Fairstein had plausibly alleged defamation as to five scenes, including that she withheld evidence, coerced confessions, and directed a racially discriminatory police roundup of young men in Harlem.

Spain's La Liga to launch its own streaming platform, El Confidencial says

Spain's top soccer league and private equity firm CVC plan to launch their own streaming platform, Spanish online paper El Confidencial reported on Monday, a move that would challenge telecom firms that offer match streaming in their packages. La Liga agreed last week to a deal in which CVC would invest 2.7 billion euros ($3.18 billion) for 10% revenue and a 10% stake in a newly formed company housing a range of the league's commercial activities.

Box Office: 'The Suicide Squad' Underwhelms With $26.5 Million Debut

"The Suicide Squad," the R-rated comic book adaptation directed by James Gunn, was underwhelmed in its box office debut, collecting $26.5 million from 4,002 North American theaters. Those ticket sales were easily enough to lead domestic box office charts despite falling short of expectations heading into the weekend. There were several factors contributing to its less-than-stellar start, including but not limited to growing concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Warner Bros. film's hybrid release on HBO Max at no extra charge to subscribers, and its R-rating. An opening weekend below $30 million isn't surprising, given the ongoing pandemic, but it's disappointing because "The Suicide Squad" cost $185 million to produce and many millions more to promote globally.

U.S. ratings for Tokyo Olympics plunge to half of 2012 Games

U.S. viewership for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, a competition clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic, dropped to about half the audience for the London Games in 2012, according to data released by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal on Monday. The 17-day event averaged 15.5 million primetime viewers on the NBC broadcast network and digital platforms including the Peacock streaming service, the company said in a statement. That represented the smallest audience for the Summer Games since NBC began broadcasting them in 1988.

Jennifer Hudson got ultimate 'Respect' when Aretha picked her to star in biopic

Jennifer Hudson says she is nervous and excited for people to see "Respect," her personal tribute to the late Aretha Franklin in which she was cast for the role by the Queen of Soul herself. Franklin, who died in 2018 at age 76, handpicked Hudson, an Oscar winner for "Dreamgirls," to play her in the biographical movie that arrives in theaters on Friday.

'CODA' breaks new ground for deaf movie theater-goers

Going to the movies isn't much fun for deaf people. Screenings in theaters with captions are limited and the special glasses and equipment needed to read them are often broken or unavailable. "CODA," a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family, will change that when it is screened with open captions that need no special equipment in all U.S. and U.K. movie theaters and showtimes, starting Friday.

R&B singer R Kelly faces prospective jurors for sex abuse trial

R. Kelly went to court on Monday as jury selection began in his sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn, where a conviction could result in decades in prison for the Grammy-winning R&B singer. Federal prosecutors charged Kelly, 54, with leading an entourage of managers, bodyguards and others to recruit women and girls for him to have sex with and abuse and to produce pornography, including child pornography.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)