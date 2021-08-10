Left Menu

Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborates with Netflix for mega-series 'Heeramandi'

I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world, the director said.Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created a stunning brand of cinema which is uniquely his own, with emotionally charged storytelling, magnificent sets and unforgettable characters.We congratulate him on completing 25 phenomenal years and giving masterpieces for generations to cherish.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 11:01 IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborates with Netflix for mega-series 'Heeramandi'
Image Credit: Twitter (@SanjayLeelaB)
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his opulent films such as ''Devdas'', ''Bajirao Mastani'' and ''Padmaavat'', has joined hands with streamer Netflix for his pre-Independence set series, ''Heeramandi''.

Described as a passion project from the director, who just completed 25 years in show business, the series will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of ''Heeramandi'', a dazzling district, during pre-Independent India.

It's a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the 'kothas' which promises Bhansali's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters, and soulful compositions. This piece-de-resistance will be created by the master filmmaker with an eye for detail and intense intricacies only he is capable of, the streamer said in a statement.

Bhansali, 58, called ''Heeramandi'' an important milestone in his journey as a filmmaker.

''This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand, and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world,'' the director said.

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created a stunning brand of cinema which is uniquely his own, with emotionally charged storytelling, magnificent sets, and unforgettable characters.

''We congratulate him on completing 25 phenomenal years and giving masterpieces for generations to cherish. We are beyond excited to bring his extraordinary creative vision to storytelling on Netflix. Heera mandi will be a story that will intrigue audiences and transport them into a world of incredible grandeur, beauty, and harshness at the same time.'' Bhansali made his directorial debut with ''Khamoshi: The Musical'' in 1996. His other major projects include ''Black'', ''Guzaarish'', and ''Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021