Maha: Bodies of lovers found hanging from tree in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-08-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 11:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The bodies of a man and a woman, who were in a relationship, were found hanging from a tree here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

While no suicide note was found, the police suspect they took the extreme step as they apparently feared that their families will not approve of their affair, Talasari police station's inspector Ajay Vasave said.

The bodies of the 23-year-old man and the woman aged 22 were found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Vadavali village of Palghar on Sunday, he said They had posted their obituaries as their WhatsApp status before they were found dead, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered and the bodies were sent for postmortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

