K'taka govt to issue orders on norms to be followed while shooting stunt scenes

With Kannada film industry's adherence to safety regulations coming under scanner following the death of a stunt master, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the government will issue certain orders in a couple of days regarding the norms to be followed and obtaining of necessary permissions.

''Such incidents are coming to light, there are norms regarding it, but few are not following. We will come out with more clarity on the norms so that it is helpful in taking necessary permissions, and ensure that no one indulges in such activities without permissions,'' Bommai said in response to a query on the incident and necessary permissions not being taken.

Speaking to reporters here, he said keeping all things in mind we will issue certain orders either by tomorrow or day after.

A 35-year-old fight master had died of electrocution on the sets of the upcoming film 'Love you Rachu' in Jogenahalli near Bidadi on Monday, as he came in contact with the high tension wire, while performing the stunt.

It can be recalled that in 2016, two stuntmen had drowned while performing an action scene for the film 'Maasthi Gudi' at the Thippagondanahalli Reservoir.

