Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis: It's been a tough road

A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS, the 49-year-old actor said in a tweet on Tuesday.Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord.Calling it a strange journey, Applegate said she is grateful to the people, who also have this condition, for their support.But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 12:46 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
Emmy winner Christina Applegate says she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) a few months ago.

''Hi, friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,'' the 49-year-old actor said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord.

Calling it a ''strange journey'', Applegate said she is grateful to the people, who also have this condition, for their support.

''But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it,'' she added.

The actor, who stars in Netflix's dark tragicomedy series ''Dead to Me'', was previously diagnosed with breast cancer on August 3, 2008.

Later in the month, it was announced that Applegate was cancer-free after a double mastectomy, though cancer was found in only one breast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

