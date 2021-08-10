Clancy Brown added to 'John Wick: Chapter 4' cast

''Billions'' star Clancy Brown is the latest addition to the cast of ''John Wick: Chapter 4'', headlined by Keanu Reeves.

The fourth chapter in the action franchise, which follows the titular assassin played by Reeves, will see Chad Stahelski return as director.

Stahelski said as a fan of Brown, who will next be seen in the Showtime series revival ''Dexter: New Blood'', he is honoured to have the actor on board.

''I have been a fan of Clancy Brown's since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honor. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!'' the filmmaker said as quoted by Deadline.

Previously announced cast members also include Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane.

The upcoming film is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

Stahelski is also attached to produce ''John Wick 4'' alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, with Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers.

Production is already underway in France, Germany, and Japan.

''John Wick: Chapter 4'' is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 27, 2022.

