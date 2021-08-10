Varun Dhawan 'nervous' to start new schedule of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'
Ahead of the start of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo's' new schedule, actor Varun Dhawan expressed that he's quite nervous to shoot.
Ahead of the start of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo's' new schedule, actor Varun Dhawan expressed that he's quite nervous to shoot. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his 'nervous' moments from his vanity.
"Just some nervous moments before I step into the world of #jugjuggjeyo again," Varun captioned the post. In one of the images, it seems like he is trying to memorise his dialogues.
Having begun the shoot of the film last year in Chandigarh, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a halt in the movie's new schedule. The cast of the film was supposed to start the next schedule in April. Apart from Varun, actors Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli will also be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which is directed by Raj Mehta. (ANI)
