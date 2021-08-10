Ram Madhvani wraps up 'Aarya 2', says journey was 'scary but fun'

Director Ram Madhvani on Tuesday announced he has finished filming the second season of the crime-drama series ''Aarya'', fronted by Sushmita Sen.

The season two of the Disney+ Hotstar series went on floors earlier this year in February.

The first season of the show revolved around Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh) is shot.

''It's a wrap,'' Madhvani wrote on Instagram as he captioned the pictures from the show's set.

The director thanked his cast and crew for pulling off a ''safe'' shoot in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''The journey of #Aarya2 has been tough, scary but fun! The 'new normal' in life resulted in a lot of struggles as we chose to do what we are passionate about. But what makes it worthwhile is the team you journey with and I am grateful to each and every one of these passionate people,'' he said.

''Without their dedication and work ethic, we wouldn't have finished shooting #Aarya2 safely,'' he added.

Created by Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the series is the Indian adaptation of the Dutch crime-drama show ''Penoza''.

''Aarya'', which premiered last year to critical acclaim, marked both Sen's digital debut and return to the screen, a decade after her last Hindi film ''No Problem''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)